ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday.
At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
The home's owner, Jerry Jarnigan, was burned while trying to fight the fire on his own because the property is not situated in any particular fire district, resulting in a delayed response from neighboring jurisdictions with firefighting agencies.
By the time crews got there, the home was fully engulfed and was eventually demolished by the blaze.
As for Jarnigan, he had legs, arms, neck and face. Jarnigan was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center's burn unit where he continues to make progress in his recovery.
Jarnigan's daughter says her mother and father lost everything in the fire which is why she has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the couple.