KING 5 reports that an Ellensburg man managed to get his wife and stepdaughter to safety in the nick of time only days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Greg Armstrong went to Kyiv earlier this month to marry his now wife.
"I never in my wildest dreams would have thought I would be in this situation, but I know I'm where I need to be, with my family," Armstrong told KING 5.
Armstrong traveled to Ukraine earlier this month and was there as strife between the two nations peaked. On the night of his wedding, Ukraine’s president warned citizens about a possible Russian invasion.
"That was enough to convince my wife to flee with me," Armstrong explained to KING 5. "So just days after our wedding, we packed our things, left her apartment, and headed by train across to Poland."
Armstrong told the TV station he, his wife and his stepdaughter left most of their belongings behind to leave the besieged country immediately. In total, Armstrong says they packed four suitcases and left.
During the early morning hours on Thursday, Armstrong told KING 5 he found out that the wedding venue he and his wife were at had been attacked.
Armstrong says he’s able to fly home to the U.S., but that would mean he’d have to leave his wife and her daughter behind. Armstrong says he’s doing all he can to push their immigration paperwork through, but it’s been very difficult to make any progress.
"I was very frustrated to even just try to figure out how to get a simple message to them... About, ‘Hey, could you maybe look into this as a State Department? Are they prepared? Are they working on this? Have I fallen through the cracks? Did my email get lost?’ I just don't know," he explained to KING 5.