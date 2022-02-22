CLE ELUM - Washington State Patrol has charged an Ellensburg man with second-degree negligent driving after he rolled his SUV near Cle Elum on Saturday.
Just after 5 a.m., Troopers say 27-year-old Tyler Lenander was driving south on SR 903 towards Cle Elum when he attempted to make a right onto SR 970. Troopers say Lenander overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the road to the right, rolling and coming to rest on its driver’s side. Lenander and his 19-year-old passenger, Aiden Beell of Chehalis, both of whom were not wearing seat belts, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for their severe injuries.
Troopers say an unknown female passenger fled the scene and was not found.
A third passenger, 20-year-old Jordan Welke of Cle Elum wasn’t wearing a seatbelt either, but he wasn’t injured.
Troopers say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Troopers do not know why the female passenger ran away because “no one is talking.”
Authorities say speed was also a factor in the wreck.