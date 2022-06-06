SNOQUALMIE PASS — An Ellensburg man was killed in an early Monday morning collision on Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.
Jason A. Brozovich, 36, was driving a 1998 Honda Accord east on I-90 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle rotated and came to stop on the interstate where it was struck on the driver’s side by another vehicle.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the road, according to the state patrol.
Brozovich died at the scene. The state patrol reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The other driver involved, a 64-year-old Edmonds woman, was injured and taken to the hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate.
Eastbound I-90 was closed for more than four hours.