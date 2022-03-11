ELLENSBURG - In what initially seemed like an insurmountable task, Greg Armstrong of Ellensburg is back home accompanied by his newly-wedded wife and stepdaughter, who fled Ukraine with him weeks ago. Reported on by KING 5, Armstrong went to Ukraine last month to marry his wife in Kyiv, a week before the Russian invasion. The building where they had their wedding reception was destroyed only days after the two ‘tied the knot.’
"The majority of people living in Kyiv were just doing their normal daily lives, and didn't think that Putin would invade," Armstrong told KING 5. Armstrong foresaw that the conflict with Russia was going to escalate and he quickly knew what needed to be done to protect his loved ones. "I finally kind of put my foot down and said we need to leave," he said.
Despite success in clearing the conflicted territory, relocating to Poland, Armstrong and his family were facing a tall order of processing the immigration paperwork needed to get his wife and 15-year-old stepdaughter to America in urgent fashion.
Armstrong resorted to getting a tourist visa for his wife and stepdaughter and arrived at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday, March 10 after a 22 to 23-hour trip. Armstrong told KING 5 that his persistence was the defining factor that got them home.
"My persistence of not leaving the door of the embassy, flashing my U.S. passport," Armstrong told the Seattle television station.
Armstrong says he looks forward to acclimating them to American culture, and life in the Evergreen state.
"It's been really great to have all the support from family and friends and everything that we've heard from back in Ellensburg. I’m looking forward to seeing them all and telling their stories," Armstrong said.