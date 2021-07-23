ELLENSBURG - On Friday, Governor Jay Inslee announced the winner of this week’s military vaccine lottery. The former serviceman awarded the six-figure sum is Coast Guard veteran Mark W. of Ellensburg.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in mid-June announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery for the state’s military, family members and veterans because the federal government wasn’t sharing individual vaccine status of those groups with the state and there were concerns they would be left out of a previously announced lottery.
The new lottery applies to military, military staff and family members who were vaccinated through the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, or the National Guard.
Mark was the first military winner out of three. The first military lottery drawing happened on July 20. Two more vaccinated winners will be drawn with another $100,000 prize winner drawing set for next week and a third and final $250,000 drawing winner set for the following week. There will also be $250 Amazon gift cards and $100 state park gift cards up for grabs.