An Ellensburg native, Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner succumbed to an extended illness at the age of 55 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Conner was one of the co-founding members of the band, which became an icon in the grunge music scene throughout the 1990's.
Gary Lee, Conner's brother and Screaming Trees bandmate announced the news on Facebook.
“It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever.”
The band's most widely known tunes are "Nearly Lost You" and "Bed of Roses." According to Rolling Stone, Nirvana's Curt Cobain "adored" Connor's band and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell co-produced the band's 1991 major-label debut album Uncle Anesthesia.
Screaming Trees was founded in Ellensburg in 1984 after his family moved to the eastern Washington town following their move from Apple Valley, California.
Conner's other music stints included live performances with the band Dinosaur Jr., VALIS, Musk Ox and a couple of solo project albums.
“Rest in Peace and Power to one of the very greatest, a true gentleman and great songwriter/musician Van Conner you will be dearly missed by so many,” Mike Johnson, who has played in Dinosaur Jr. wrote on Twitter.
Conner leaves behind his wife Jill.
His death comes less than a year after the passing of Screaming Trees bandmate Mark Lanegan.