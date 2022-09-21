OLYMPIA — An Ellensburg physician who reportedly signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers without justification has now had her license suspended based on additional charges.
In December of last year, the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery restricted the license of Anna Elperin after the board says she issued COVID-19 vaccination exemptions without any medical justification. The charges are being contested in a hearing before the board.
Amendments to the charges claim Elperin signed COVID-19 exemption waivers for patients without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify the exemption. The amended statement of charges also alleges Elperin failed to complete a required evaluation and record keeping for an insulin dependent diabetic with high blood pressure and failed to comply with opioid prescribing regulations for high-risk chronic pain patients, according to the Department of Health.
Elperin cannot practice in the state until the charges are resolved. She has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the new charges.
Elperin is the owner and sole physician at Awake Health in Ellensburg.