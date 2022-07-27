ELLENSBURG - Police say a man who committed armed robbery at the Grocery Outlet in Ellensburg is behind bars today.
At around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an Ellensburg Police officer witnessed a subject sprinting away from the Grocery Outlet store at 705 Ruby Street. The sight of a person running looked suspicious to the officer, so he decided to follow the subject with a report of an armed robbery relayed by Kittcom coming through the radio around that same time.
The initial description matched the suspicious person, prompting the officer to make contact with the person he just witnessed running from the store. When the officer initially made contact, the subject fled on a bicycle and later on foot. The officer’s foot pursuit of the suspect spanned several blocks until he was taken into custody in the 500 block of North Pine Street.
The suspect is a 32-year-old Ellensburg resident. The supposed firearm on the suspect was a realistic-looking fake gun. Money that the suspect stole from the store was also confiscated.
The alleged thief was booked into jail and now faces charges of first-degree robbery and resisting arrest.