ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg’s Police Department is bringing down fentanyl dealers left and right, and this time they hit ‘pay dirt.’
On Nov. 10, anti-crime detectives arrested a 37-year-old Cle Elum resident after a month-long investigation. A search warrant revealed the suspect to be in possession of about 800 fentanyl pills, a pound of meth, two ounces of cocaine, a half-ounce of heroin, and a substantial amount of counterfeit prescription medications.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs was $25,000.
Ellensburg Police say it’s the biggest fentanyl bust in the history of the department. The suspect was booked into the Kittitas County Jail for multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
The Cle Elum Police Department and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department played pivotal roles in assisting Ellensburg Police force in the takedown.