ELLENSBURG - A 36-year-old Ellensburg resident is behind bars after he was allegedly found with $20,000 worth of fentanyl pills on March 17.
Ellensburg police say the arrest happened after they launched an extensive investigation into the distribution of controlled substances, including meth and fentanyl in the area.
The drug-dealing suspect was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail on charges of three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
He was allegedly found with about 2,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of $20,000. The arrest comes after a series of other fentanyl related incidents in the city.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is 50 to 100 times more potent than other opioids, such as morphine. Even a tiny dose of fentanyl can be lethal.
People who overdose on fentanyl do not always know they are ingesting fentanyl. Fentanyl can be mixed with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, or methamphetamine. Fentanyl has been found in Washington in counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioid pills.