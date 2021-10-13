ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police say they’ve finally been able to pinpoint the person they think is responsible for selling the drugs that killed a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl last month.
Ellensburg Police officials say they arrested a 17-year-old Ellensburg kid who they believe sold the drugs that led to the overdose death of Lauren Larson on September 16; the arrest of the suspect was made on October 11.
Authorities say Larson ingested counterfeit Percocet that was fentanyl. Ingredients in an actual pill of Percocet do not contain fentanyl. Police say the teen's demise was the community's sixth fentanyl-induced death in 2021.
The suspect involved in Larson’s death was booked into Kittitas County Juvenile Services on controlled-substance homicide charges as well as making a false or misleading statement related to the investigation.
This is still an active investigation as detectives continue to pursue other suspects involved in the delivery of the controlled substance that led to Larson’s death.
The arrest is the third reported controlled-substance-homicide arrest made by Ellensburg Police over the last week.