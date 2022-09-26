ELLENSBURG - We know of one person who ended their week on a high note last Friday.
According to Washington's Lottery website, a fuel station in Ellensburg sold a winning scratch ticket that was claimed last week.
On Friday, Kenneth D. claimed his $75,000 top prize from his $5 High Roller scratch ticket.
Out of 2,469,300 tickets printed, only four tickets contain the $75,000 prize.
Only one ticket with a $75,000 remains.
Ellensburg has two 7-Elevens. The one that sold the winning ticket is situated at 112 University Way.