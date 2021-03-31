CHELAN - After a heated back-and-forth battle with the Chelan-Douglas Health District and the state last summer, a Chelan waterpark plans to open for business in May.
Slidewaters Waterpark will fully open to the public on May 29, during Memorial Day weekend. However, the Lakeside Surf portion of the park will open on May 1. Lakeside Surf is a water-powered surfing simulator.
“We have been unbelievably blessed to be in this position of opening both our parks in May,” Owner Burke Bordner said. “The past year has not been easy, but every time we faced what felt like an unsurmountable obstacle, God provided a way. Our Team Members, guests, community, contractors, banks, lenders, and families have all been crucial in getting us to this point. We are so grateful for how God has used those around us to sustain us and this business. Now it is time to celebrate and get back to welcoming families.”
Bordner added that both Slidewaters and Lakeside Surf will adhere to Washington State Department of Health guidance. The guidance reportedly includes capacity restraints, physical distancing requirements, and face coverings.
Bordner says the Department of Health has provided guidance that allows for limited operation of Slidewaters in phase 2 or 3. Bordner says Lakeside Surf has guidance to operate in phases 1,2, and 3.
Due to restrictions in Phase 2 and 3, Bordner says Slidewaters will operate on a reservation system. Reservations will be an additional cost in addition to the cost of the admission tickets.