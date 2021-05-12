LEAVENWORTH - Heavy water torrents from dense winter snowpack has made a bridge in Leavenworth virtually un-crossable.
On Wednesday, officials with Chelan County Emergency Management issued a warning to the public about a damaged bridge on Icicle Creek Trail.
The bridge is located about 1.5 miles from the trailhead just beyond the Black Pine Horse Camp in Icicle Valley. The bridge accesses the French Creek area of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.
Trails #1551 and #1595 will be unavailable for some time due to the loss of the use of the bridge.
High runoff is expected to continue for some time and fording is not an option until the water levels diminish.