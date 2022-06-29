VANTAGE — Both westbound Interstate 90 lanes over the Vantage Bridge will be back open on Wednesday after WSDOT had to make emergency repairs.
Several holes were found on the bridge deck on Monday morning, leading to WSDOT closing one westbound lane.
WSDOT crews were able to clean the holes and get new concrete poured on Tuesday. WSDOT says the closed westbound lane will be reopened sometime Wednesday once the concrete has cured.
Over the last two years, holes in the bridge needing emergency repairs have led to numerous travel delays and more than 80 days of lane closures.
WSDOT is planning to replace the Vantage Bridge deck, with the project scheduled to start in the spring of next year and be completed in 2025.