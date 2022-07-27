WILSON CREEK — Power will be out overnight for customers in the town of Marlin and southeast of Wilson Creek for emergency repairs.
Grant PUD officials say the emergency repairs will require a power outage from 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.
“We’re very sorry that this action is needed, but there is no safe way to perform this work without disconnecting power, which is why we are choosing to do this work in the cool early morning hours,” PUD officials stated.
The PUD is advising customers living in the area to prepare for the outage by following tips found online at www.grantpud.org/electrical-safety.
The low temperature overnight in the Wilson Creek area is around 72 degrees.