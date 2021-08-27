OLYMPIA - School districts in Washington state that “willfully” violate COVID-19 health mandates will risk losing state funding under an emergency rule filed this week.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal filed the emergency rule on Wednesday, outlining penalties for school districts that do not comply with COVID-19 health measures including the mask mandate and vaccine requirement for school employees.
Under the emergency rule, OSPI will provide a first notice to a school district failing to comply with state mandates. The district has 15 days to provide verification of compliance. If corrective action is not taken, OSPI will provide a second notice, giving the district five days to comply. With the second notice, OSPI has the ability to withhold monthly state funding. If a school district fails to comply with state orders for two months, further state funding could be withheld.
“Since this is an emergency rule with immediate implementation, we are filing and implementing the rule without seeking public comment,” Reykdal stated in a letter to superintendents and school board directors. “In the coming months, we will take action to make this rule permanent, and we will seek public comment at that time.”
Reykdal wrote the safety measures are “not at the discretion of local school boards or superintendents.”
“The health and safety measures required by the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office are implemented following extensive research by public health experts,” Reykdal added. “Statewide, nationwide, and global data and research show us that universal masking and widespread vaccinations are the two most common measure our schools can utilize to combat the virus spread. If there is minimal virus spread, the likelihood that you will need to close classrooms or entire schools is low.”