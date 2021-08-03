Washington’s Department of Health says a local pharmacy assistant has been disciplined after she admitted to stealing pills from her employer last year.
In a disciplinary action report, Sarah Estelle Hicks “diverted controlled substances by removing pills from patients pill bottles in the will call area.”
The state says Hicks took 246 pills between March 2020 through June 2020. Pills diverted consist of hydrocodone, oxycodone, and tramadol pills. Authorities indicated that Hicks used the pills for personal use.
On June 23, 2020, Hicks admitted to her employer that she stole the pills.
Because of Hicks’ actions, her pharmacy assistant license has been indefinitely suspended. The state says Hicks can petition for reinstatement, and if the disciplinary party disagrees, she can petition to appeal. Prior to reinstatement, Hicks must undergo rehab.