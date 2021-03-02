SNOQUALMIE PASS - Analysts with the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) confirmed a massive avalanche that occurred late Sunday-early Monday at Source Lake in the Alpental Valley on Snoqualmie Pass. NWAC says several snow professionals reported a very large and destructive deep persistent slab it what it referred to as Washington’s busiest backcountry areas.
Experts say the “enormous” slide released from the upper basin of Chair Peak. The slide descended more than 2000 feet, crossed Source Lake, overran a small knob, and traveled 300 feet into trees beyond that. Debris reportedly covered several common travel routes, and a very popular lunch spot.
NWAC officials say no one was swept up in the slide.
“While this avalanche is impressive, the vegetation in the area shows it can produce even larger slides.”
NWAC states that many of its forecast zones struggle with the same deep persistent avalanche problem; all avalanche paths are suspect.