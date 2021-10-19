QUINCY - Quincy’s Police force is taking further action to deter unruly behavior amongst a fraction of students who are seen fighting after school.
This school year, Quincy Police Captain Ryan Green says fights have been reported outside of Quincy High School and in nearby neighborhoods; many altercations involve kids walking home from school.
Last Monday, 18-year-old Eldher Rivera, a student at Quincy High School, was arrested after sending a 17-year-old to the hospital during a dispute about a girl.
Green says Rivera got out of his car after driving by the student a couple of times while the victim was walking home at G Street and 3rd Avenue. Green says the an officer was patrolling for fights and traffic violations after school when he heard the conflict behind him; the officer intervened.
Police say Rivera walked up to the victim and punched him. The injury inflicted upon the victim prompted a trip to the hospital via ambulance where he received five stitches.
Rivera was arrested and booked into jail for 2nd degree assault.
Earlier this year, Green says a kid chasing middle school students who were walking home from school; he and his parents were confronted by police and the activity reportedly stopped.
A couple of weeks ago, a fight broke out in the front of Quincy High School near the building's front doors.
On Monday, Oct. 18, a student reported seeing a fight occur in the parking lot next to Quincy’s high school football field.
“We’re seeing a small percentage of kids who are fighting,” Green told iIFBER ONE News. “After the COVID shutdown, some kids have forgotten how to respect authority and have forgotten how to act amongst others,” Green added.
Green says social media during the pandemic is a factor in the change of behavior. TikTok challenges have been a problem for local schools, according to Green.
Green says the issue of post-school-day fighting isn’t limited to Quincy in the region. Green says the department will continue to conduct increased patrols after school in an effort to curtail fighting and bullying.