MOSES LAKE - in the ensuring 48 hours after the tragic passing of Alex Harvill, officials with the Port of Moses Lake say the mishaps hit the performers hard knowing that they too assume a certain level of risk as aerobatic entertainers.
Rich Mueller with the Port of Moses Lake says the pilots and parachute team were made aware of what happened Harvill on June 17 after his first motocross practice jump went awry during the first day of the airshow at Grant County International Airport. Harvill was set to perform a series of jumps leading up to the headlining event in which he would set a world record in jumping over 351 feet on his dirt bike.
On Tuesday, Mueller confirmed that performers came to a consensus that the show must go on and to honor Harvill, they were going to go 'above and beyond' in their efforts to entertain as a way to honor Harvill.
As a spectator to the event from the ground, Mueller says the displays put on by the aviation acrobats sent a clear message that they were true to their word in honoring Alex.
"The people piloting the planes and jumping from aircraft also know that they too face the same risk Alex faced, which is why they agreed to 'step it up' in their performances in the ensuring days," Mueller told iFIBER ONE News.
"The staff of the Grant County International Airport and the organizers of the Moses Lake Airshow join the entire Columbia Basin community, as well as the airshow community, in offering deepest sympathies to Alex’s family, loved ones and friends," the Moses Lake Airshow wrote on its social media page.
It has yet to be confirmed if the Moses Lake Airshow will return in 2022.