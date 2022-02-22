MOSES LAKE - SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers in Moses Lake has been fined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to immediately report releases of hydrogen cyanide from its facility.
The EPA fined SGL $139,100 after repeated violations, according to a press release.
The EPA alleged the company waited 57 hours to notify proper authorities following a release of hydrogen cyanide in November 2017, about 40 minutes after a January 2018 release and nearly three hours after a release in October 2019.
Hydrogen cyanide is a highly poisonous chemical and can be explosive in high concentrations, according to the EPA.
“Notifying the authorities of a release should be the easiest step for companies like SGL,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “So many communities near industrial facilities are vulnerable and bear a disproportionate impact from releases and day-to-day operations. This is certainly the case with the communities near SGL.”
The EPA says timely reporting of releases gives first responders information needed to respond to an emergency.