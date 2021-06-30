The air conditioners on school buses are apparently not enough to keep drivers and passengers cool in the Ephrata and Royal School districts this summer; that’s why both organizations have opted to suspend summer transportation.
So far, the summer of 2021 is the hottest on record by several degrees prompting educators to take safety measures.
Earlier this week, Ephrata School District announced that “for the safety of our students and bus drivers, Ephrata School District must cancel summer school transportation for the remainder of the week which includes June 30 and July1.”
The district says air-conditioned busses can’t keep up with the heat.
Royal School District shared the same sentiment and canceled its transportation the remainder of the week.
Both districts strongly discouraged students walking to and/or from schools due to hazardous heat conditions.
On a side note, Grant County Transit Authority announced its decision to reduce services effective immediately for the safety of its passengers, drivers, and for the protection of its equipment.
The reduction in GTA services will last through July 9.