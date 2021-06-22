EPHRATA - It’s scholarship season, and once again there’s an Ephrata-based philanthropy group that helps countless aspiring scholars achieve their dream of a higher education after high school.
The Columbia Basin Foundation in Ephrata did exactly that this spring with $150,000 dollars in scholarship money that was awarded to 130 students across north central Washington through 54 different scholarships.
"Since the Columbia Basin Foundation’s inception 25 years ago, CBF has awarded $11,159,453.72 in scholarship and grants money to students and community members throughout the region," CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak told iFIBER ONE NEws.
Currently, CBF manages over $12,000,000 in charitable assets.
“We are truly a gathering place for generosity that keeps growing and giving,” Isaak explained.
After the state fully reopens on June 30, CBF will celebrate its 25-year anniversary in July with a celebration. CBF will host its celebration in the form of a community event on July 18 at the Splash Zone in Ephrata.
"We are wanting to make a splash and express our gratitude for all the people who have made CBF what it is today," Isaak added.
To become a donor and contribute to the charitable causes stewarded by CBF, visit its website at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.
The full list of this year’s scholarship recipients can be found below: