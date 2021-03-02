EPHRATA - A joint effort between police in Ephrata, Washington and Phoenix, Arizona has resulted in the safe return of a 7-year-old Ephrata boy who had been missing since November 2020.
Juston Abrams was located by Phoenix Police on February 12; three days after our initially story about Juston going missing was published.
Juston was with his mother and alleged captor, 28-year-old Salinas Davis Abrams of Ephrata. Ephrata Police say Juston went missing in early November when he didn’t show up for school after a scheduled weekend visit with his mom.
Ephrata Police Captain Eric Koch says Juston was found in good condition; he was finally turned over into the custody of his father on Monday and is back in Ephrata. As for Salinas, she is being extradited back to the Grant County Jail. Salinas was arrested and charged with 1st degree custodial interference, a class C felony, which is punishable by up to five years in jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.