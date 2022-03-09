EPHRATA - Ephrata school bus driver Patti Helaas is being hailed as a hero after her efforts likely saved a child’s life last week.
On March 3, the Ephrata School District says Patti was alerted by other students riding the bus about one of her riders choking. District officials say Patti quickly and calmly intervened and performed the Heimlich maneuver, saving the student’s life.
On Wednesday, March 9, Helaas was recognized by the Ephrata School District and the Ephrata Fire Department for her heroism. Helaas received the Ephrata School District’s “Excellence Award.”
“Patti did everything right. She calmly stepped up to help the child in crisis while ensuring the safety of other riders. She exemplified true leadership skills during a time where it would have been easy to panic. We’re proud of her efforts to save this child and proud to have her as part of our team,” said Ephrata Superintendent Tim Payne.
The Ephrata Fire Department also commended Helaas with the Civilian Life Saving Award. The award is presented in recognition of a citizen’s quick and courageous action to save the life of a person who would have likely died, if not for that action.
“We commend Patti for her quick thinking in administering the aid necessary to save the life of one of her riders,” said Ephrata Fire Chief, Jeremy Burns. “It’s one thing to practice the safety protocols required in a situation like this and it’s another thing to put them to use during an emergency. Patti did an excellent job.”