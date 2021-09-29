EPHRATA - Coronavirus has caused the shutdown of Ephrata’s City Hall.
On Wednesday, Ephrata City Manager Mike Warren confirmed that one city employee tested positive for the virus this week. Warren says at least three other staff members say they were exposed to the infected worker and were asked to quarantine.
As a result of the potential exposure, Warren says city hall will be closed from September 30th through October 8th, and expect city hall to be fully operating by October 11.
Warren says the city is following the guidelines provided by the Grant County Health District.
Warren says everyone will be working remotely except for one staff member will be in the office to field phone calls.