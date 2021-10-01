EPHRATA - Grant Elementary School in Ephrata is moving to remote learning due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.
The decision was made in conjunction with the Grant County Health District. Students are shifting to remote learning on Friday and will return to in-person learning on Oct. 11. The school building will be closed for deep cleaning.
According to the school district, 11 students and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Overall, the district has had 63 students and 15 staff members test positive over the past two weeks.
“We are saddened to reach this milestone and look forward to resuming in-person learning just as soon as we can,” Grant Elementary Principal Shannon Dahl stated. “Please help us slow the spread by keeping other sick kids home, wearing masks and social distancing.”