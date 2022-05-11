EPHRATA - The Fabric Patch in Ephrata dedicating all proceeds from an online auction its having on Thursday, May 12 through Friday, May 13, to support arriving Ukrainian refugees in the area.
Numerous products will go up for bid on a section of its website solely dedicated to the online auction that will benefit refugees. The silent auction page will activate at 8 a.m. on Thursday and will span through 4 p.m. on Friday. Auction items include some darling shop samples (purses, framed pieces and quilts), two very large quilt kits and several donated quilts.
We have refugee families already arriving, many with nothing more than a suitcase. Host families are providing shelter but the economic impact is significant and the needs are extreme,” the Fabric Patch wrote in a press release.
A live auction will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday via YouTube until all items are sold. The Fabric Patch says the goal is to raise $20,000.
Click here to access the Ukraine fundraiser.