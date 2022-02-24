EPHRATA - Abe Oksana Beregovoy, a second-generation Ukrainian living in Ephrata, says he and his family are “praying” for loved ones living in Melitopol’, Ukraine. Melitopol’ is situated in the southeastern portion of Ukraine a few hours north of Crimea.
Abe says he and his family are communicating with cousins, uncles and aunts online as the attacks from Russia to take over Ukraine intensifies.
Abe says his parents immigrated from Ukraine to the U.S. in January of 1990 just before the collapse of the U.S.S.R. in 1991. Abe says his parents fled because Christians were being persecuted in the Soviet Union. Ukraine was one of over a dozen countries that belonged to the Soviet Union. He says his family is no stranger to strife in the far east; his grandparents survived Holodomor. Holodomor was the intention act of starvation to by the Soviet Union’s government in Ukraine from 1932-1933. During that time millions of Ukrainians died due to the government’s rejection of outside aid, confiscation of household food reserves and restriction of population movement.
Abe says his family in Ukraine is unable to move due to aerial bombings that have occurred within the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian Melitopol’ airbase was rocked by a massive explosion earlier today that was caught on camera.
Abe alluded to the fact that it’s a horrifying situation for his distant relatives who are currently hunkering down to avoid bombings from above and were recently told by Ukrainian authorities to “arm themselves.”
Abe and his family appear to feel helpless in their abilities to aid their loved ones, so he says all they can do is pray.
According to Newsweek, Ukrainian casualties are in the hundreds as Russia military has now taken over the Chernobyl nuclear plant, the site of the worst nuclear meltdown in history.