FORT HALL - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho.
Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy.
Boner and his wife Ciara have four children and live in Ephrata. Kellan, the victim, was Jesse's son from a previous marriage.
According to an article published by the Idaho Statesman, the boy and his mother lived together and were temporarily staying with other family members on tribal land when they were attacked.
The mauling reportedly occurred just before 6 p.m. The tribes told the media that the four dogs involved in the brutal attack were two Rottweilers and two mixed-breed dogs. The dogs lived at the home where the attacked happened.
All four dogs have since been euthanized.
The attack happened while the boy was outside the RV he and his mom were living in, which was situated just behind the residence, according to the newspaper.
The owners of the dogs were not at home during the attack.
An article published by Sho-Ban News stated that the boy had left the RV and had not returned after a few minutes, prompting his mother, Emily Islas, to go out looking for him. Islas found the boy lying face down as the dogs mauled him in the front porch area of the home.
The publication reported that Islas was seriously injured as she tried to fight off the dogs. At one point, Islas was reportedly lying on top of her son in an attempt to protect him from the canines.
The mother and son were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the boy had died from his injuries.
The owners of the now deceased dogs received 15 citations for tribal animal ordinance violations, which included vicious animal attack, rabies vaccination and over the limit of canine or feline pets.
The Statesman Journal also reports that the case will be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney's Office for further review.
A GoFundMe has been created for the fatal victim's family.