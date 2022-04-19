EPHRATA — After being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, the Ephrata Fire Department’s Touch-a-Truck event is back this year on May 14.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Splashzone parking lot located at 780 A St. SE. The event is free to attend. Added this year is a new “sensory friendly hour” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., free of loud sirens, horns and flashing lights.
Touch-a-Truck gives families an opportunity to explore a variety of vehicles, including emergency vehicles, farm and construction equipment, military vehicles and more. There are also activities and crafts for kids, along with food and drinks available for purchase.
Law enforcement, firefighters and professionals who use the vehicles will be on hand to answer questions and explain how the vehicles work.
The Ephrata Fire Department is also hosting a food drive during the event, benefiting the Ephrata Food Bank. Nonperishable food items and cash donations will be accepted.