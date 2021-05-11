EPHRATA - The Ephrata Fire Department is hosting a food drive on Saturday.
The See-A-Truck food drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Moore Furniture parking lot on Basin Street. Firefighters are collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations.
All donations benefit the Ephrata Food Bank to provide relief for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food drive is being held in lieu of the fire department’s annual Touch-A-Truck event.
For more information, contact the Ephrata Fire Department at 509-754-4666.