EPHRATA - The City of Ephrata kicks off its free summer concert series Thursday night, with three more shows planned this summer.
The free concerts are from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Park Plaza, located at 48 Basin St. NW.
The series kicks off with Hometown Hooligans this Thursday. The other concerts include 2nd Class Citizens on July 8, Orald on July 22 and General Disarray on Aug. 5.
The free summer concert series is sponsored by the City of Ephrata Recreation Department and the Ephrata Chamber of Commerce.