EPHRATA – Start Easter weekend bright and early as the Ephrata Lions Club annual youth fishing derby returns Saturday at Oasis Park.
The event is free and kicks off at 6 a.m. at the park pond off state Route 28.
The derby is open to kids ages 14 and younger but children must be able to handle their own fishing poles. Parents can help with casting but kids should be able to real in their catch, according to organizers.
Derby prizes for each age category are handed out at 8:15 a.m. Catches need to be brought to the judging area by 8 a.m. for measurements.
The annual fishing derby started back in in 1972 and has attracted hundreds of kids each year.