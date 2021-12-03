COULEE CITY - An Ephrata man was injured in a rollover crash Friday morning on state Route 155 north of Coulee City.
Joshua J. Bessette, 46, was driving a 2008 Honda CR-V north on SR 155, about eight miles north of Coulee City, when he drove off the road to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The SUV struck a rock bank and rolled, coming to rest in the northbound ditch. State troopers say the vehicle then caught fire.
Bessette was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.