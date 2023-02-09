BILLY CLAPP LAKE — An Ephrata man and his dog were rescued on Wednesday after the two fell through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake in Grant County.
Emergency responders were called about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the 70-year-old man had tried to rescue his dog that had fallen through the ice. The man then also fell into the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bystanders used a canoe to get to the man and bring him to shore. The man’s dog was able to get out and is safe.
The man was treated by Grant County Fire District 12 EMTs and AMR at the scene. He was then flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of hypothermia.