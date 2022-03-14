EAST WENATCHEE - A man is in critical condition following a stabbing Saturday night near East Wenatchee.
Douglas County deputies responded about 11 p.m. after a 911 hangup call in the 2500 block of state Route 28. Deputies arrived to find a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, according to Sheriff Kevin Morris.
The man was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Deputies say the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Ephrata resident Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr, had ran off from the stabbing scene before deputies arrived. Lopez-Montes was injured and reportedly bleeding, according to the sheriff’s office.
Area hospitals were notified and made aware the suspect may seek medical treatment. At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Lopez-Montes reportedly arrived at Quincy Valley Medical Center. Quincy police responded and Lopez-Montes was taken into custody.
Lopez-Montes was booked into Chelan County jail for first-degree assault felony threats to kill.