SPOKANE VALLEY — An Ephrata man was killed when he reportedly ran a red light while on his motorcycle in Spokane Valley and collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Chase P. Eddy, 28, was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle north on North Pines, approaching East Mansfield Avenue. Eddy had allegedly fled from a state trooper and continued through a red light at the intersection where he collided with a 2007 Honda Fit.
Eddy was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene, according to the state patrol. The other driver involved was not injured.
State troopers determined Eddy was riding at excessive speeds when he ran the red light.