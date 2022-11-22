SOAP LAKE — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash Monday night on state Route 17 about three miles south of Soap Lake.
David A. Neilan, 61, was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger north on SR 17. He reportedly drove off the highway and then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll multiple times, according to the state patrol.
Neilan was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its top.
State troopers reported Neilan died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.
State Route 17 was closed for more than four hours.