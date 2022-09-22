EPHRATA - According to a probable cause affidavit released by the Ephrata Police Department, an Ephrata man is accused of having inappropriate contact with the step-daughter of a Grant County Sheriff's deputy.
An August 6, 2022, the deputy's neighbors were hosting a birthday party at their home in Ephrata; the deputy and his family were invited over as guests.
According to the affidavit, as the night wore on, an adult male who lived at the residence that was hosting the party, became intoxicated. At one point, the man reportedly touched the step-daughter of the deputy inappropriately; the victim is a minor.
The deputy and his wife, the girl's mother, who had left the residence for a short time, returned. The deputy, who was off-duty, became confrontational with the man who allegedly touched his step-daughter. Police were called with Ephrata Police and Grant County Sheriff's deputies responding. Due to conflict of interest, Ephrata Police were asked to conduct the investigation. After several days of investigation and the victim's forensic interview with Kids Hope, Ephrata Police believe that probable cause was warranted to recommend a 4th degree assault with sexual motivation charge against the alleged offender.
Initially, there were rumors of the deputy getting into a physical altercation at the party, but testimony indicated otherwise.
Grant County's prosecuting attorney is now reviewing the case to determine whether to formally charge the alleged offender.