EAST WENATCHEE — An Ephrata man has been sentenced to a year in jail in a March stabbing that left another man injured near East Wenatchee.
Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He was initially charged with first-degree assault and felony harassment but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Douglas County deputies responded March 12 after a 911 hangup call in the 2500 block of state Route 28. Deputies arrived to find a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.
The man was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Deputies say the suspect, later identified as Lopez-Montes Jr., had ran off from the stabbing scene before deputies arrived. Lopez-Montes was injured and reportedly bleeding, according to the sheriff’s office.
Area hospitals were notified and made aware the suspect may seek medical treatment. Early the next day, Lopez-Montes arrived at Quincy Valley Medical Center. Quincy police responded and Lopez-Montes was taken into custody and booked into jail.