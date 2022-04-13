RITZVILLE — An Ephrata man was ejected from his pickup truck during a rollover wreck Tuesday night on Interstate 90 near Ritzville.
Ricky E. Bensch, 59, was driving a 1996 Mazda pickup truck west on I-90 when he reportedly drifted into the median about five miles west of Ritzville, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Bensch then reportedly overcorrected and the vehicle rolled onto the north embankment where Bensch was ejected. State troopers reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Bensch was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash and any charges against Bensch are pending.