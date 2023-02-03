QUINCY — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash late Thursday night near Quincy.
Grant County deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwast after a homeowner called 911 to report hearing the crash at about 11:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver, 29-year-old Sean Witte, was driving a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck north on Winchester Road. Deputies say he failed to negotiate a curve, leading to the truck rolling several times.
Witte was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Witte’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Deputies believe excessive speed contributed to the crash.