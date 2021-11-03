A man who hails from one of Washington’s smaller cities went to work on one of the world’s biggest stages during game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.
Mike Muchlinski of Ephrata is a major league baseball umpire and has been for the last 12 years, according to an article by KREM 2. A 1995 graduate of Ephrata High School, Muchlinski umpired home plate in the game that the Atlanta Braves clinched the World Series title after beating the Houston Astros 7-0.
Prior to the game, Mike told KREM 2 that he was going to treat the game like any other. World Series game was Mike’s first. Despite his ‘cool’ demeanor, he says he can’t help feel some pressure.
"Yeah, there is a little pressure and I think that there would be something wrong with me if I didn't feel a little bit of anxiety... It's positive anxiety.. It's a yearning.. A desire to want to be good," Muchlinski told KREM 2. "Of course, that's always a good thing when you're right in our job. That tends to always makes things easier for you."
Mike to he spends a lot of time away from home because of the travel demanded by his profession.
"If it wasn't for, one, a strong support from my family, and two, an absolute love of baseball since I was like two or three years old, I just don't think I would be here," Muchlinski told KREM 2.
The World Series game was Mike’s fifth post-season stint.
In his spare time, Mike is involved in UMPS CARE Charities. Mike has been a longtime support of UMPS CARE and has hosted a golf tournament outside Seattle to support the UMPS CARE program. Mike and two other umpires personally delivered 100 Build-A-Bears, outfits, baseball activity books and more to kids undergoing treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital.