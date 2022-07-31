SOAP LAKE - 68-year-old Dennis Armour of Ephrata has died after crashing into the back of a vehicle on SR 17 near Blue Lake nine miles south of Coulee City Sunday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., Dennis was traveling on his motorcycle southward on SR 17 and was approaching the Blue Lake rest area when he crashed.
Washington State Troopers say Armour hit the back of an SUV that had slowed down to turn left into the rest area.
Troopers say Armour was following too close behind the SUV, resulting in the wreck.
The Renton family riding in the SUV were not hurt.