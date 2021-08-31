EPHRATA - An Ephrata McDonalds employee is likely now warmer than they were for a short period of time while on the job Monday afternoon.
Ephrata Police say they received a call just before 3 p.m. on Monday from someone who had locked themselves in the McDonalds outdoor freezer.
Police say the reporting party called because they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the restaurant; thankfully, the employee had their cell phone on them.
In the blotter note put out by Ephrata PD, the officer who documented the call described it as follows:
“Employee with McDonald’s requested LE to assist with helping escape an arctic tomb.”
Police made contact via telephone to the restaurant and notified staff of the employee locked in the freezer. The employee was let out of the “arctic tomb” moments later.