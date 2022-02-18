EPHRATA - An Ephrata middle school teacher has been under scrutiny for placing small pieces of duct tape on the masks students to prevent them from falling under their noses in class.
Ephrata Superintendent Tim Payne confirmed that it had been happening for a while and was being done “playfully”; not with malicious intent.
Payne says someone had eventually come forward, alleging that the teacher’s gesture was “crossing the line,” prompting the school district to act.
Payne says the teacher was placing very small pieces of tape that overlapped from the face mask and onto the bridge of students noses.
Payne added that the teacher is very remorseful and has apologized.
He says she is facing disciplinary action after an internal investigation, but will not be terminated. Details of the punishment were not disclosed.