STEVENS COUNTY - An Ephrata motorcyclist were airlifted to a Spokane hospital after colliding with a deer Saturday afternoon in Stevens County.
Justin B. Bonneville, 42, was driving a 1988 Honda motorcycle north on state Route 25 about two miles south of Hunters. State troopers say he struck a deer in the northbound lane.
Bonneville was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for his injuries. He was listed in stable condition as of Sunday.
State troopers say Bonneville was not wearing a USDOT-compliant helmet.
The state patrol continues to investigate.